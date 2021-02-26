Terian Williams is getting ready to take a big step in his recruitment.

The three-star 2022 safety out of Johns Creek (Ga.) High holds a whopping 40 offers from major programs around the country. With spring on the horizon, Williams is set to release his top schools list next week.

“Recruiting is going well,” Williams said. “I’m dropping my Top 12 on March 1, so I’m really excited about that. I’m talking to a lot of schools and doing a lot of virtual visits, so I can make the best decision.”