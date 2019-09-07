News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 07:38:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Analysis: Former LB Ron Simpkins On Defending Option, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan linebacker Ron Simpkins was one of the Wolverines’ all-time greats, and he saw plenty of option football in his day. He breaks down Army and what he saw from the defense in the open...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}