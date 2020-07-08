Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media today to discuss some of the hot-button issues in college football. Here's our take on his thoughts, including his contract and a potentially shortened season.

NEWS: The Ivy League canceled the fall football season and is considering playing in the spring. As we noted Saturday, there's been talk of a 10-game, conference only season, and there are rumblings that it might just be Power Five Conference teams.

Harbaugh was asked if he thought U-M should play at Washington and for his thoughts on the schedule.

HARBAUGH: "I'm not going to offer a personal opinion. The A.D.s, school presidents and medical experts can decide what's best there (when it comes to a regional schedule).

VIEWS: There's growing evidence that the 10-game conference-only schedule will take place. Purdue Rivals' Tom Dienhart offered this after speaking with a Power Five coach:

“We have a big meeting tomorrow (Thursday, July 9). But, yeah, it just seems to me that probably in the last week and a half, I could just kind of tell from the tone of our leadership that that's the direction that they want it to go and felt most comfortable going. Nothing has been decided. Nothing's official. But I would be surprised if it's not that ...

RELATED

JIM HARBAUGH TALKS CONTRACT EXTENSION

HARBAUGH, PLAYERS WANT FALL FOOTBALL