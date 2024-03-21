Several contract details were released for some of Michigan football’s new hires on Thursday. Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News first reported the contract updates via X.

Here's how it breaks down below.

Wink Martindale (defensive coordinator)

In his first season as Michigan's defensive coordinator and in his first season in college football since 2003, Wink Martindale is set to make quite a bit of money in 2024. Martindale will reportedly make $2.3 million in 2024, followed by $200,000 raises the following two seasons for a salary of $2.5 million in 2025 and $2.7 million in 2026. Notably, former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was set to make $1.2 million in 2024, followed by $1.25 million in 2025 had he stayed at Michigan.

Brian Jean-Mary (linebackers)

Brian Jean-Mary returns to Michigan following a three-year stint at Tennesee. He will officially be the defensive run game coordinator and the linebackers coach, and he will be set to make $900,000 this year, followed by $925,000 in 2025 and $950,000 in 2026.

Tony Alford (running backs)

Sherrone Moore made a splash hire last week when he hired Tony Alford from Ohio State. Moore will reportedly pay Alford $78,000 more than what he earned at Ohio State — an $850,000 salary compared to $772,000 with the Buckeyes. Alford's $850,000 salary will be $300,000 more than what Mike Hart was paid last season with the Wolverines.

Sean Magee (general manager)