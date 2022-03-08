Michigan football announces new radio team

Michigan Football has announced the new radio team starting in 2022. The names won't come as a shock but it's now official.

Jansen and Karsch will of course replace the recently retired former Michigan teammates, Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf. Doug Karsch will handle play by play, while Jon Jansen will handle color commentary, a role he has filled a few times in the past when Dierdorf was unable to be on the call.

"Doug and Jon are a great team and will bring their passion for Michigan Football into the modern era of radio broadcasts," said Kelsey Harmon Finn, Vice President and General Manager, Michigan Sports Properties. "While Dan and Jim leave big shoes to fill, we are confident that Doug and Jon will deliver to fans an informed and entertaining broadcast about today's team while still honoring the program's traditions and history. We are excited about the season ahead."

"A great partnership has been formed between Doug and Jon and we look forward to that continuing as our football radio broadcast team moving forward," said Warde Manuelthe Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "We have the No. 1 rated pre-game radio show for a reason; it's the chemistry, passion and knowledge that Doug and Jon bring to their work. They take tremendous pride in entertaining and informing our fans about our team, coaches and all that involves Michigan Football. Their historical knowledge and relationship with past and present Wolverines makes this a seamless transition in the radio booth."

