Michigan Football Announces Return of Summer Trip

Earlier today the official Michigan Football Twitter account teased travel locations around the state with postcards featuring sights in Michigan.

Not long after that Michigan football announced that they would be bringing back the summer trip for the team, but this time they would be staying in the state of Michigan.

In previous years Michigan has traveled to Rome, France, and South Africa. This will be the first trip for the Wolverines since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020. Based on the map included in the video it appears Michigan will make stops in Detroit, Mackinac Island, the Traverse City area, and somewhere on the West Michigan lakeshore.

We will update when we learn exact locations, and whether these stops will include any practice time like the first trip to Rome.

