Michigan Football Assistant Assesses Challenges Of MSU Defense
The Michigan Wolverines have their work cut out for them on Saturday in a rivalry tilt with the Michigan State Spartans. MSU's explosive offense has the defensive coaching staff on high alert, but Michigan knows it has a battle on its hands in the trenches.
Offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore assessed the type of threat he sees with the Spartans, who rank 89th in total defense (406.4 yards per game) and 19th in scoring defense (18.71 points per game) this season.
headlined upfront by senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk (5.5 sacks in 2021) and redshirt junior defensive tackle Jacob Slade (Pro Football Focus' eighth-ranked run defender).
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Two Andrews Have Led Offensive Line Dominance
“It’s a great challenge, really good defense, really good defensive line, " Moore said on Wednesday. "Physical, play hard, play really sound football. Very excited for the challenge. We’ve played a lot of guys before in the past so the guys are familiar with them. Have a lot of respect for the defensive line, their defensive line coach and the defense. So really excited about the challenge ahead for Saturday.”
Panasiuk has a history with Michigan with some extracurricular plays but has also been one of the best pass rushers in the country this season. He will be paid attention to as any other threat would.
“We’ve just gotta play our football and do what we do," Moore said. "I think he’s a really good player. Obviously, I think top in the country in pressures. It helps when you practice against a guy like (junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson) every day. Kind of gives you that look you need. Excited about the challenge ahead.”
The game on Saturday means a little bit more than the others given the rivalry and what is on the line for both teams. It could also shape in-state recruiting in the short and long term. Moore knows what is in play this weekend.
“This game’s just huge in general," he said. "It’s two 7-0 teams, two top 10 teams. It’s Michigan State. Everyone understands the impact of the game and what it means to everybody on all different levels. The right approach is being taken in the building and with the players and the coaches. Just excited about it and it’s impactful for everybody in every venue.”
Moore and the Michigan staff feel like they have what they need to be successful on Saturday and each side is feeding off of the other's energy. They hope that gives them the edge in Saturday's game.
“The kids, they’re having fun," he said. "It’s like in the backyard playing football again. When you see that, when you see that, when you feel it, it just jumps on your back, you get that burst of energy just like they do. They feed off us, but we feed off of them just as much, and that’s definitely been contagious throughout the building and on the practice field and on the game field.”
