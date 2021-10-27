Michigan Football Assistant Assesses Challenges Of MSU Defense

The Michigan Wolverines have their work cut out for them on Saturday in a rivalry tilt with the Michigan State Spartans. MSU's explosive offense has the defensive coaching staff on high alert, but Michigan knows it has a battle on its hands in the trenches. Offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore assessed the type of threat he sees with the Spartans, who rank 89th in total defense (406.4 yards per game) and 19th in scoring defense (18.71 points per game) this season. headlined upfront by senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk (5.5 sacks in 2021) and redshirt junior defensive tackle Jacob Slade (Pro Football Focus' eighth-ranked run defender). RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Two Andrews Have Led Offensive Line Dominance

Michigan State Spartans defensive end Jacub Panasiuk has 5.5 sacks this season. (Raj Mehta, USA Today)

“It’s a great challenge, really good defense, really good defensive line, " Moore said on Wednesday. "Physical, play hard, play really sound football. Very excited for the challenge. We’ve played a lot of guys before in the past so the guys are familiar with them. Have a lot of respect for the defensive line, their defensive line coach and the defense. So really excited about the challenge ahead for Saturday.” Panasiuk has a history with Michigan with some extracurricular plays but has also been one of the best pass rushers in the country this season. He will be paid attention to as any other threat would. “We’ve just gotta play our football and do what we do," Moore said. "I think he’s a really good player. Obviously, I think top in the country in pressures. It helps when you practice against a guy like (junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson) every day. Kind of gives you that look you need. Excited about the challenge ahead.”

