Chris Balas joins Dennis Fithian on his new endeavor, the Good Afternoon podcast, to talk Michigan football and more.

Michigan high school football outlook with South Lyon head coach Jeff Henson & Harbaugh’s last days of May with Chris Balas from The https://t.co/YYRTT7Sscx ⁦ @Balas_Wolverine ⁩ https://t.co/hg9kyAHBUG

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook