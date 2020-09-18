 TheWolverine - Michigan Football Audio: Talking Nico Collins, Dylan McCaffrey Departures
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-18 10:18:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Audio: Talking Nico Collins, Dylan McCaffrey Departures

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas talks about Dylan McCaffrey and Nico Collins' departures with The Huge Show's Bill Simonson.

Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is opting out of the season and will pursue a transfer.
Michigan Wolverines football quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is opting out of the season and will pursue a transfer. (Lon Horwedel)

