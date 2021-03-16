Michigan moves on to the NCAA Tournament with lower expectations after Isaiah Livers' foot injury has sidelined him ... can the Wolverines make a run? Also, thoughts on a very quiet start to spring football, much more.

Starting with Isaiah Livers' stress fracture and the thought of John Beilein coaching again, possibly in the Big Ten ...

TUESDAY THOUGHTS: Livers' Injury, Beilein's Next Move, Spring Football and More



