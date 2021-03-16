Michigan Football/Basketball Thoughts: Livers, Beilein, Spring Ball & More
Michigan moves on to the NCAA Tournament with lower expectations after Isaiah Livers' foot injury has sidelined him ... can the Wolverines make a run? Also, thoughts on a very quiet start to spring football, much more.
Starting with Isaiah Livers' stress fracture and the thought of John Beilein coaching again, possibly in the Big Ten ...
TUESDAY THOUGHTS: Livers' Injury, Beilein's Next Move, Spring Football and More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook