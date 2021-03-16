 Isaiah Livers' Injury Puts A Damper on Michigan Wolverines Basketball's postseason chances
Michigan Football/Basketball Thoughts: Livers, Beilein, Spring Ball & More

Michigan moves on to the NCAA Tournament with lower expectations after Isaiah Livers' foot injury has sidelined him ... can the Wolverines make a run? Also, thoughts on a very quiet start to spring football, much more.

Starting with Isaiah Livers' stress fracture and the thought of John Beilein coaching again, possibly in the Big Ten ...

TUESDAY THOUGHTS: Livers' Injury, Beilein's Next Move, Spring Football and More


Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and basketball coach Juwan Howard both have busy springs line up.
