It appears there's some big news about to break on the Shea Patterson front ...

ITF EXTRA: Big News Coming Soon On Shea Patterson

Patterson threw for 3,139 yards and 23 touchdowns in 10 games at Ole Miss, including 2,259 yards with 17 touchdowns last season before getting hurt after seven games. He completed 166 of 260 passes.

"Everybody gets excited when he's out there," Michigan assistant coach and passing-game coordinator Pep Hamilton said this spring. "If he makes a special play, you can feel the energy throughout our team. You can just feel positive energy. He's a playmaker.

"If you watch any of his film, it's obvious that he can extend plays with his legs ... and he can make all the throws."

Watch for more on this development in the hours and days to come.



