Michigan Football: Blake Corum earns Big Ten Player of the Week honors
Michigan running back Blake Corum's big day on Saturday has earned him honors from the Big Ten Conference. The conference announced on Monday its weekly players of the week, with Corum earning co-offensive player of the week alongside Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan.
Corum helped lead the Wolverines to a 34-27 victory over Maryland on Saturday, adding a career-high 243-rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in the winning effort.
Corum currently leads the NCAA in rushing touchdowns.
The last Wolverines to be named offensive player of the week was running back Hassan Haskins with his five-touchdown performance in last season's victory over Ohio State.
