Michigan running back Blake Corum has earned some midseason honors and is certainly trending towards receiving postseason honors, too.

The Associated Press announced its midseason All-America team on Tuesday, with Corum being featured as one of the running backs receiving the honor.

Corum was named to the list alongside Illinois running back Chase Brown, who the Wolverines will face on November 19.

Corum has rushed for 901 yards on 146 attempts and leads the nation in rushing touchdowns with 13. He is coming off an impressive 166-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 41-17 victory over Penn State.

The Wolverines are currently on a bye week and will return to action next weekend to take on Michigan State.

