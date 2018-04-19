If you've missed any of The Wolverine's spring coverage, get caught up on everything at our Spring Ball Headquarters .

Michigan’s defensive line in 2018 is highlighted by star defensive ends Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich, a junior and fifth-year senior respectively, that should terrorize quarterbacks all season long.

However, there is more to having a successful line than just first-string players, and that’s where sophomore defensive end Kwity Paye comes in.

He is the first man off the bench at both end spots, one of which (Gary’s) the team calls the anchor position.

The reports of his development throughout spring practice come down to two significant things — strength and comfort.

Paye has gained about 30 pounds and is now up to 261. He said he feels much stronger and that all the weight he added was muscle.

“Those guys in the strength room have been huge with not only lifting, but with nutrition,” Paye said. “I’m eating all the right foods and feel like I’m a lot stronger.”

Michigan has a new strength staff, led by director of strength and conditioning Ben Herbert, but also has a new nutritionist, Abigail O’Connor, that has helped Paye and the rest of the team improve their eating habits while still enjoying food they like.

“Before, the foods that we had they were pretty bland and stuff, so she started mixing it up to food that we like,” Paye said. “We have Chick-Fil-A in there now, good waffles in the morning just to get us there to eat because before the food wasn’t all too good.”

They key to his new diet is eating a full breakfast. Last year, he wouldn’t each much in the morning because of how tired he was and needing to get to class or team workouts. He would grab a protein bar and a protein shake as he went out the door.

Now, he has a breakfast consisting of eggs, meat, fruit and vegetables — and sometimes waffles.

His newfound strength has allowed him to rise in the defensive line rotation and win some battles against the offensive line in practice.

“I’m not getting tossed around as much anymore,” Paye said. “I’m able to hold my own weight on my side.”

Paye added that fifth-year senior offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty used to toss him around in practice, but that it happens less now.

He’s more comfortable at the weak side defensive end spot, which is what he entered college playing, but now likes the anchor spot too. He understands the playbook and doesn’t have to think as much anymore when he’s on the field and can just play football.

“I’m a lot more comfortable with the game,” Paye said. “Before in camp, I was kind of nervous with knowing the plays and messing up a lot, but now I’m not scared to mess up.”