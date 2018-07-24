Big Ten Network’s Chuck Long knows a thing or two about playing quarterback.

He was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten member from 1983-85 at Iowa, and took home consensus All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year honors during the ’85 season.

Following his collegiate days, Long went on to enjoy a six-year NFL career with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.

The former Hawkeye was present at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, and had plenty to say when asked about Michigan junior quarterback Shea Patterson, head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverine offense in general.

“That Patterson kid has a live arm and is an exceptional talent,” Long exclaimed. “He can also get you out of some jams, and his decision-making has gotten better as he’s gotten older too.

“Young kids sometimes just want to do everything and make every play, and there are times where you just have to tuck it and run, or at least throw the ball away.

“As Patterson gets more repetitions, he’ll be able to do that. It’s so different going from high school to college — you can get away with a lot of stuff in high school when you’re a man among boys. You can’t always do that at the collegiate level.”