Blairstown (N.J.) Blairstown Academy three-star defensive end David Ojabo is still new to football, but the Michigan staff — and Ojabo’s high school coach — are confident he will become an impact player at the college level.

Raised in Scotland, Ojabo now attends school in New Jersey, and is coached by Jim Saylor at Blairstown Academy.

“He’s a freak athletically and he’s just learning the game,” Saylor said. “He went from practice one last year, where he’d never been in a three-point stance in his life, to playing the season and getting better and better as the season progressed.”

Rivals.com has Ojabo listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, but Saylor feels he has the frame to be able to put on an extra 40, maybe even 50 pounds. He added that his athletic ability is what separates him from everyone else, and can run a 10.9 second 100-meter dash (about 109 yards).

“The kid is just a freak,” Saylor said. “He has so much upside.”