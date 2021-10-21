Michigan Football Defenders Still First Round Picks In Latest Simulation
The Michigan Wolverines have a pair of potential first-round picks in junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and sophomore safety Daxton Hill. From there, there is a lot to sort out for other pro prospects on the roster.
We simulated all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft using The Draft Network's mock machine on Thursday morning. Here is the latest from a midseason check-in.
Pick No. 5 Overall (New York Giants): Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE
Hutchinson came into the season as a presumptive first-round talent and his stock has only gone upward since. He currently grades out as Pro Football Focus' top EDGE defender in the country and is top four in quarterback pressures (30) despite fewer pass rush snaps than his contemporaries.
Hutchinson seems like a first-round lock barring injury and the conversation has turned to if he can push Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux for top pass rusher honors. That might be an uphill battle, but most mocks and simulations have him somewhere in the top ten. Here, he heads to the New York Giants, who are bereft of talent and have needs everywhere on defense.
Pick No. 20 Overall (Minnesota Vikings): Daxton Hill, Safety
Hill is an underclassman and it is not a lock that he will enter the draft early, but his midseason stock suggests he should. He is playing the best football of his career as Michigan's starting nickel and has also received reps at safety and boundary corner. He is explosive, versatile and is starting to come into his own as a playmaker.
Assuming head coach Mike Zimmer keeps his job in Minnesota, this would be an outstanding fit for him. The Vikings have traditionally been strong in the development of defensive backs and this would be a heck of a pairing next to Harrison Smith.
Where Are Other Wolverines?
The simulation that was run on Thursday morning featured the two names above and nobody else. Most of Michigan's contributions are coming from underclassmen. That is encouraging in both the short and long-term future of the program.
Junior running back Hassan Haskins, senior offensive tackle Andrew Stueber, senior linebacker Josh Ross and senior safety Brad Hawkins will be watched down the stretch as potentially draftable players. Haskins and Stueber are drawing the heaviest consideration, per two separate league sources.
Michigan has at least three spotlight games down the stretch with Michigan State, Penn State, Ohio State and whoever might follow in the postseason. There will be plenty of opportunities for showcase games and it will be interesting to track who solidifies their standing.
