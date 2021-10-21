Michigan Football Defenders Still First Round Picks In Latest Simulation

The Michigan Wolverines have a pair of potential first-round picks in junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and sophomore safety Daxton Hill. From there, there is a lot to sort out for other pro prospects on the roster. We simulated all seven rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft using The Draft Network's mock machine on Thursday morning. Here is the latest from a midseason check-in.

Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has shot up draft boards this fall. (Lon Horwedel)

Pick No. 5 Overall (New York Giants): Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE

Hutchinson came into the season as a presumptive first-round talent and his stock has only gone upward since. He currently grades out as Pro Football Focus' top EDGE defender in the country and is top four in quarterback pressures (30) despite fewer pass rush snaps than his contemporaries. Hutchinson seems like a first-round lock barring injury and the conversation has turned to if he can push Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux for top pass rusher honors. That might be an uphill battle, but most mocks and simulations have him somewhere in the top ten. Here, he heads to the New York Giants, who are bereft of talent and have needs everywhere on defense.

Pick No. 20 Overall (Minnesota Vikings): Daxton Hill, Safety

Hill is an underclassman and it is not a lock that he will enter the draft early, but his midseason stock suggests he should. He is playing the best football of his career as Michigan's starting nickel and has also received reps at safety and boundary corner. He is explosive, versatile and is starting to come into his own as a playmaker. Assuming head coach Mike Zimmer keeps his job in Minnesota, this would be an outstanding fit for him. The Vikings have traditionally been strong in the development of defensive backs and this would be a heck of a pairing next to Harrison Smith.

Where Are Other Wolverines?