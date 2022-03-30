Michigan Football: Defensive line depth coming into focus

New Michigan football defensive line coach Mike Elston met with media recently and commented on all things D-Line. Elston confirmed what we've been hearing all spring that the group continues to be led inside by Senior Mazi Smith and Junior Kris Jenkins. On the outside, the Florida duo of Mike Morris and Taylor Upshaw are the favorites to replace outgoing All-B1G first teamers, Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Elston had good things to say about depth developing behind those guys, whether it is returning role players stepping into a more involved role, or a couple of early enrollees who continue to stand out early in camp.

Pass Rush in 2022

A theme we've touched on throughout the spring is how the defense will be similar and how it will be different under new DC Jesse Minter. The big question of course, "who replaces Hutchinson and Ojabo?" Elston's comments echoed much of what we have heard from Minter, which is the defense will match the strengths of its players. "You’re not going to have the same player that Aidan was or that Ojabo was. We have guys on the team that have skill sets that you know are developing and can add the value they added. But it’s not going to look the same. It’s going to be a little bit different because Mike Morris and Taylor Upshaw, they’re going to play differently. You hope that production is there. We got young guys coming on like Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell. It’s a great room but it’s gonna be different." Reading into what Elston says here, and what we've heard from Minter, don't expect anyone on the edge to break sack records like we saw last season. The 2021 defense was a product of its strength, and 2022 will be no different. This means the pass rush is going to come from different places, including the defensive tackles inside. "We would like to generate more production on the inside. Obviously, we’re going to need—we’ve lost some edge presence and it has to be generated somewhere, so we’re spending time on that. Mazi Smith is a very capable pass rusher. Kris Jenkins, George Rooks, all those guys are capable of pass-rushing. "



Depth and Rotations

Guys like Mike Morris, Taylor Upshaw, and Jaylen Harrell have each benefited in their development from seeing the field early and as part of a consistent rotation. Getting the underclassman on the field yields benefits in the future when it is their turn to be next man up, but it also helps keep guys fresh in game and throughout the season. Elston says that will continue in 2022. "The rotation is really, that, to me is very critical...But if all things equal, if there’s not much dropoff between a 1A and 1B, then you’d want to rotate guys in so that you’re fresh for the fourth quarter or for overtime, or really for the season—goes on a 14 game, 15 game season and if you play somebody 60 snaps a rep, 60 snaps a game they’re going to wear down as the season goes on. We should have enough depth that we can rotate guys in freely and keep them fresh for the whole season." When it comes to that depth, Coach Elston likes what he has seen from some of the underclassman. "Adding depth and developing depth with George Rooks and Dominic Guidice. Mason Graham’s been a great addition coming in mid-year." Along with early enrollee Mason Graham, Elston also mentioned Derrick Moore's performance in spring. "He’s (Moore) been a great addition. He’s very athletic. He can do a lot of different jobs, both in a three-point stance and a two-point stance. He can drop into coverage. He’s got really good pass rush ability. Very coachable, learns very well, very important to him. He’s in the meeting room every day early.'



Heading to the Spring Game