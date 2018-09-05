Michigan’s defense struggled mightily in the first half against Notre Dame on Saturday, allowing 21 points and 233 yards of offense.

The second half was a different story, though, and the Wolverine defense only yielded three points and 69 yards.

The adjustments defensive coordinator Don Brown made obviously worked, but redshirt sophomore Devin Gil said the veteran coach didn’t blow up on his players or anything like that during the break.

“He never changes,” Gil explained. “He tells us how it is, and how we have to make our corrections on the field. He also explained some minor adjustments to us, such as being in certain gaps and things like that.”

Gil has seen brief action in several games throughout his Michigan career, but received by far the most extensive run he had ever seen on Saturday.

He critiqued his own performance to the media last night.

“I think I played pretty well,” he admitted. “There are always plays you could’ve made — I’m not making excuses, but I should’ve had that sack on [redshirt junior quarterback Brandon] Wimbush.”

The play Gil is referring to occurred when he came in untouched and had a clear shot at the Notre Dame quarterback, but simply couldn’t bring him down.

That play was one of a handful of mistakes made by the U-M defense during the game, but Gil explained that he is choosing to look at the positives instead.

“I like how we stayed together,” he recalled. “No matter what, we were there for each other. We also ran to the ball well, but still want to take it to another level.”

Gil actually rotated throughout the game with sophomore linebacker Josh Ross, a move that didn’t necessarily come as a surprise to anybody who followed our fall camp coverage.

Despite the two teammates both fighting for playing time at the same position, Gil said the two couldn’t be closer.

“We both feed off each other,” he exclaimed. “He’ll give me advice if I mess up, and vice versa. Regardless of who’s in the game, we have each other’s back.”

The Wolverines have obviously dug themselves a hole with their 0-1 start, but all their goals are still in front of them if they can find a way to win out.

Some would call that pressure, but not the redshirt sophomore linebacker.

“More like expectations,” he noted. “We know what we have to do, so I wouldn’t call that pressure.

“We’re just focused on being better and leaving things in the past.”