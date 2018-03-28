Michigan’s two defensive early enrollees have great potential, D.C. Don Brown said Tuesday … and he’s also impressed with quarterback Shea Patterson.

Four-star cornerback Myles Sims and three-star end Taylor Upshaw have both impressed in different ways.



“Myles Sims had a big play today. He’s not out of place,” Brown said. “I watched him make a break on the ball today and kind of went, ‘damn! He’s big!’ He’s got a ways to go, but I’m really happy with the mindset, the demeanor, the confidence level. He’s not afraid. He is in our deal lining up close to people, and we’re expecting him to perform, which is a big deal. I’m really happy with him.

“Taylor is good, young, fast, athletic and willing. We need to get him a couple cheeseburgers and some baked beans and pizza and he’ll be just fine. We’ve got to put some meat on his bones, but he’s an outstanding athlete, quick twitch, fast learner. We expect big things from him.”

He’ll be patient with both, Brown said, noting both should be getting ready for their senior proms in high school.

Brown raised eyebrows last year when he sang the praises of redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey, speaking glowingly of the quarterback’s leadership ability. He has seen similar qualities from Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson off the field.

“I love Shea,” he said. “He’s an interesting guy. He’ll come in and chat with me, we’ve talked a little bit of coverage, talked some football. I’m really happy he’s here. He’s a tremendous young man from a great family. Competition’s a beautiful thing, and I expect great things from him.”

He hasn’t seen enough of him to make any predictions about the quarterback race — not that he would, anyway — but he likes what he’s seen.

“He seems very athletic, very mobile, steps in the pocket really well,” he said. “Just as a guy … I love the guy.”

NOTES

• Brown is very encouraged with the personnel he has on defense.

“Every group is a new group. Are they going to put the work in, all of them, or are they going to cut corners?” he said. “All indications are they are going this way [up].

“Three practices in, I’m really happy with where we are. We have a long way to go, obviously, and health is always important in spring. It can create tough matchups for you. At the same time, we’ll find out if somebody is going to step up and surprise you, which we’re constantly looking for.”

• There’s another Don Brown ‘Dude’ to watch, only it’s not on the football side. Brown has been watching Michigan basketball’s run to the Final Four closely.

“They’re doing everything,” he said. “Moe Wagner, the point guard, [Zavier] Simpson … boy, he’s an impressive guy. I remember watching him, and he was a nice player. He’s a dude now.

“I’m enjoying the ride like everybody else, a great deal. It’s good. “