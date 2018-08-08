Michigan junior receiver Eddie McDoom has become the fourth receiver to leave the program this year. He joins grad transfers Maurice Ways (Cal) and Drake Harris (Western Michigan), while junior Kekoa Crawford was not on the fall roster released last week.

McDoom (6-0, 187) 6-foot, 187 played in 12 games during the 2017 season, catching 11 passes for 81 yards a year after hauling in 16 reception for 160 yards as a frosh. He was often used on reverses, as well, carrying 24 times for 203 yards.

“It has been a fun journey that would not be forgotten,” McDoom wrote on instagram. “I will be continuing my journey elsewhere but will miss the Michigan family. Thank you for the love !! Go Blue!”

Tight end Tyrone Wheatley Jr. left the team last week, announcing he would transfer to Stony Brook.