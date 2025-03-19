Michigan Football faces dozens of roster cuts due to NCAA rule change

With Michigan football releasing its roster on Tuesday, the annual tradition of searching through and discussing new jersey numbers and possible position changes began.

But there is another layer to the roster release this year. With the new NCAA rule on roster limits set to become effective this fall, a large number of players currently listed on the roster won't be on Michigan's roster for its first game.

The NCAA increased the scholarship limit from 85 players to 105, beginning with the 2025 season. However, it also instituted a roster cap of 105 players, meaning teams can no longer use walk-ons to pad their rosters.

In recent years, teams have utilized NIL to reimburse players for their scholarships, keeping them as walk-ons that do not count against the 85-player limit. So, while the rule change allows more players to get scholarships, it also limits opportunities for walk-ons and will shrink rosters across the country.

Michigan's roster, released today, includes 111 total players.

Michigan will still add nine more 2025 commits in the fall and two incoming transfers: Lawrence Hattar and Anthony Simpson.

Teams must be at the 105-player limit by fall camp when the academic year officially begins.

That means Michigan must cut at least 17 players from the current roster to accommodate players coming in the fall and to meet the roster limit.

Some players will likely elect to enter the transfer portal after spring practices, but it will be interesting to see how Michigan and other schools handle this moving forward. The sad truth is that programs will likely have to pull scholarships from players and cut them from the team.

Teams will have to adjust their recruiting and transfer portal strategy moving forward. Michigan plans to award scholarships to all 105 rostered players and has essentially eliminated its preferred walk-on program. There are still dozens of walk-ons on the current roster who will either earn a scholarship and spot on the team or be told they no longer have a place.

The point is, 17 is a lot of players. That's one player from each position group. This year will likely be the most difficult for teams adjusting to the new limit and for players who will struggle to find a new home, even in the transfer portal, because the vast majority of teams will be looking to cut, not add, players in the spring and summer.

Over time, the expectation is that players will trickle down through the levels of college football. Whether it's to non-Power Five programs or even from Division I to Division II and III. But this season, it will be tough for teams like Michigan, which typically utilizes larger rosters, to meet the limit, and for players who are cut to find new opportunities.