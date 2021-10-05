Michigan Football Film Analysis: On Second Glance, Wisconsin

Michigan hammered Wisconsin, 38-17, and now has momentum heading into the remainder of the Big Ten schedule. Here’s what we saw after watching the film a few times …

First off — no, this is not a typical Wisconsin team. At the same time, this is a really good squad defensively — VERY well coached by coordinator Jim Leonhard — and one of the best U-M will face this year. The group didn’t get much help from its offense, but the Michigan line more than held its own from the outset and got great push up front for much of the game.

It started on the first series. Loved the first play — straight drop to pass. Running back Hassan Haskins did a nice job picking up a blitzing defensive back, but McNamara aimed it a bit and threw a bit behind receiver Daylen Baldwin.

