Florida back Lamical Perine’s third and 20 touchdown run for 53 yards early in the fourth quarter put the rotten tomato on top of Michigan’s latest stinker on the big stage … one we probably should have seen coming.

For weeks, folks were explaining Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl as a “meaningless game” in supporting the decisions of four starters (and two captains) to sit to help protect their NFL careers.