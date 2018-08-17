Michigan Football Friday Night Presser: What We Learned
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan’s Grant Perry, Lavert Hill, Josh Metellus and Sean McKeon met the media Friday night. Here’s what we learned …
The new approach to strength and conditioning is paying off. We already knew this, of course, but McKeon and Metellus especially looked bigger and stronger … and they are.
Junior tight end McKeon is up to 253 pounds, having added about 13 pounds from his low last year. He looks built, just like redshirt junior Zach Gentry (who we saw last week. He’s up 12). Metellus is up 12 pounds, and he looks like viper Khaleke Hudson did last year (Hudson is up to 220).
Even Perry and Hill look bigger, and Perry noted that Hill was unbelievably strong in the weight room.
McKeon said his added weight has really helped with his blocking, especially against junior defensive end Rashan Gary. He’s the second player in the last week (Gentry being the first) who offered unsolicited praise to the future first round draft pick.
“He’s hard to block,” McKeon said, laughing and shaking his head. “He’s just … unbelievable. He’s one of the best players in the country.”
Grant Perry and Lavert Hill are healthy and ready to go. Perry admitted last year was a tough one for him as he tried to play through a leg injury. He wasn’t fully healthy again until after winter conditioning, but he’s got his swagger back. Teammates consistently call him one of Michigan’s camp standouts on a corps filled with talent.
Junior safety Metellus singled him out, along with sophomore Nico Collins, as two receivers who have really impressed him this fall.
Perry likes new receivers coach Jim McElwain a lot and said he’s made a difference this year, as has G.A. Roy Roundtree.
Hill said there were no hard feelings with corners coach Mike Zordich after Zordich called him out in spring, saying he wanted him to play while banged up. He’s leaned on Belleville coach Jermain Crowell, his former coach, talking to him often.
Michigan’s young receivers are impressing. Perry is rooming with true freshman Ronnie Bell, and he’s the latest to say Bell is underrated.
“He can jump out of the building,” Perry said of his young protégé.
He’s extremely athletic too, high points the ball and asks a ton of questions. It appears the Kansas City native might have been one of the steals of his class.
Martin has become much more vocal this year, Perry said, and he’s “explosive.” He’s had some really good days and will be a factor this year, especially when he becomes more consistent. He’s had some great days.
Other notes:
• Metellus wouldn’t say what the defense is doing differently to help the safeties in coverage, but he said defensive coordinator Don Brown is demanding they do it better … and that’s where it starts.
Metellus was also the latest to sing sophomore Jaylen Kelly-Powell’s praises at safety. He’s come a long way in a year.
• McKeon said the improvement up front on the offensive line is real. They’re moving people much better this year, he said, though he admitted they still have a hard time with Gary at times.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook