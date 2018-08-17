Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan’s Grant Perry, Lavert Hill, Josh Metellus and Sean McKeon met the media Friday night. Here’s what we learned …

The new approach to strength and conditioning is paying off. We already knew this, of course, but McKeon and Metellus especially looked bigger and stronger … and they are.

Junior tight end McKeon is up to 253 pounds, having added about 13 pounds from his low last year. He looks built, just like redshirt junior Zach Gentry (who we saw last week. He’s up 12). Metellus is up 12 pounds, and he looks like viper Khaleke Hudson did last year (Hudson is up to 220).

Even Perry and Hill look bigger, and Perry noted that Hill was unbelievably strong in the weight room.

McKeon said his added weight has really helped with his blocking, especially against junior defensive end Rashan Gary. He’s the second player in the last week (Gentry being the first) who offered unsolicited praise to the future first round draft pick.

“He’s hard to block,” McKeon said, laughing and shaking his head. “He’s just … unbelievable. He’s one of the best players in the country.”