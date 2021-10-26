Michigan Football: Gattis – ‘I Can’t Imagine Doing It Any Other Way’

“Each phase is making plays every game — offensively, defensively and even special teams. You look at the impact our special teams … what they’ve done throughout the game to create advantages from a field position standpoint. I think our kids are doing an excellent job of that.”

“I think what we’ve done,” he said with a laugh. “What we’ve done to get to this point. I don’t know that there’s a magical answer. I know what we’ve done as a team, playing the complementary football has led us to 7-0, and I can’t imagine doing it any other way, because it’s gotten us where we want to be.

Former Michigan offensive lineman Jon Jansen seemed incredulous that the ‘we don’t win right’ faction had been out in full force while interviewing offensive coordinator Josh Gattis Monday night on the Inside Michigan show. Asked what he might do going forward, Gattis chuckled.

Jim Harbaugh’s seventh Michigan football team is 7-0, but several remain concerned about the offense — specifically, whether the passing game is good enough to beat the better teams on the schedule.

Michigan’s been getting it done offensively by playing to its strength — the running game. Gattis said before the season he didn’t think the Wolverines ran enough last year, and he and the staff have proven it by relying on their workhorses, Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, in the backfield.

They’d love to throw for 200 yards and pass for 200 each game and have balance, he said, but when the backs go off, it makes sense to ride them.

“First and foremost, it’s about featuring our best players,” he said. “Right now, when you’re looking at the production we’re getting from Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, those guys are special players. They’re carrying the team, the offense, everyone on their backs. Guys are doing an extremely good job up front blocking.

“We would love to have those 200-yard games on the ground and in the pass, but ultimately, you’ve got to strike with what’s hot. When guys are moving the ball on the ground, it would be foolish to step away from it to try to prove a point.”

In other words, no, there won’t be a quarterback change to freshman J.J. McCarthy anytime soon. They will continue to work the frosh in as they have, Gattis said, while riding with redshirt freshman starter Cade McNamara.

“Cade’s done a tremendous job leading us,” Gattis continued. “The whole key to that deal and the most important thing is being unselfish and having an unselfish room. That’s a very sensitive topic; a very sensitive position, and that can make or break your team. When you look at both of those guys, Cade’s done a really good job this year leading this team and being our quarterback, but he’s also done an unselfish job of helping prepare J.J. along the way, as well.

“It’s important first and foremost that you’re preparing your backup like he’s the starter … look around the nation, whether the first guy gets knocked out or another opportunity arises for the backup, guys aren’t ready. That can really deflate momentum you’ve created as a team or that’s been had on your season. I think it’s very important to develop whoever that backup is.”

They’re fortunate to have McCarthy, he added, and they feel great about his future.

“He’s talented, possesses every skill set you want in a quarterback, and we’ve been fortunate enough to get him reps,” Gattis said.

Right now, though, it’s ride or die with McNamara as the starter, and he’s undefeated.

“He’s done a really good job. He’s done everything we’ve asked of him,” Gattis said. “Overall, we would obviously love to create more explosive plays, and I think that’s all together. Get back to having more explosive runs, passes in that area.

“But the ultimate goal is to get the first downs and the touchdowns. Cade’s done an extremely good job of that; he’s done a really good job of eliminating negative plays and protecting the football.”