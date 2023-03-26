The Michigan football team is gearing up for their team trip that will take place this Spring.

The Wolverines have turned the trip into an annual tradition, creating an experience that brings lifelong memories for everyone involved - and this year's trip appears to be one that could make anyone jealous.

The team will see historic monuments and landmarks, the White House, the professional football hall of fame, the Smithsonian Museum, Martin Luther King Jr's memorial, and much more.

Canton, Washington D.C, Gettysburg, Cleveland, and New York City are the five cities that the team will visit. Just one of those cities has enough attractions to keep you busy for many days, so seeing all five of them on one single trip will certainly be a once-in-a-lifetime type of opportunity for the Wolverines.