Former Michigan All-American linebacker Ron Simpkins got the call this summer that he’d be inducted into U-M’s Hall of Honor this weekend. He’ll be at the game Saturday … he offers his take on a number of topics.

On his most memorable Michigan – Michigan State game: “All of them. Every Michigan State game was a great game, except the one we lost wasn’t good (in 1978). But they were all great games. That taught me about what a rivalry really was, because it was like when I went to Detroit Western, and when we played Southwestern in high school, that was our archrival, not even a quarter of a mile from each other.