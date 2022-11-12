News More News
Michigan Football Injury Report vs. Nebraska

Michigan football will be without multiple starters at home against Nebraska on Saturday, while several players are set to return.

Following a 52-17 road win at Rutgers last week, the Wolverines are favored by 31 points as it hosts the lowly Cornhuskers in a Big Ten crossover game.

Jim Harbaugh's team will be without senior TE Luke Schoonmaker (30 catches, two touchdowns) & LG Trevor Keegan against Nebraska. Schoonmaker's injury isn't severe, according to M&BR's Josh Henschke, and the tight end should return next week.

Keegan's injury severity is unclear at this time.

In good news for the Wolverines, several injured starters are dressed & expected to play, including DE Jaylen Harrell, S Makari Paige, WR Roman Wilson, and OT Trente Jones, who's been out since suffering an ankle injury back in Week 5 at Iowa.

This story will be updated as kickoff approaches.

