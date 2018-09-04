A better throw would have given the Wolverines a much-needed touchdown, but it’s hard to criticize junior Shea Patterson, either, for his performance. His would have been the second best showing by a U-M quarterback all of last year, and it came in a hostile environment against a good team … and despite sketchy pass protection.

Sophomore Nico Collins, one of the team’s pleasant surprises during camp, led the team with 66 yards, including a 52-yarder to start the second half.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was pleased with his receiver play in Saturday’s game at Notre Dame, one of the bright spots in a 24-17 loss.

Patterson was hit a bit when he threw to Collins, head coach Jim Harbaugh said, or he might have led the sophomore into the end zone.



“It was a three-level read, deep to intermediate to the flat, and he had those three options after executing the play fake, felt like Nico was on top of the defense and pulled the trigger,” Harbaugh said. “I thought Nico did a good job with his speed, tracking the ball. Shea got hit a little right before he threw it, but still put the ball deep with good arc and let Nico track it. Nico made a good catch.”

Junior tight end Sean McKeon was open at the intermediate level, as well, and junior running back Chris Evans was the outlet in the flat. It was one of the few times Patterson actually had a pocket from which to throw, and it looked good … but not enough to give the Wolverines their first touchdown catch by a receiver in a year.

That’s an insane statistic, and it’s one that needs to change. The receivers did catch 181 yards in passes, however, and that’s an upgrade over last year — and that’s without sophomore Tarik Black, out for at least several weeks with a broken foot.

With sophomore Donovan Peoples-Jones (six catches, 38 yards) looking like a secondary option at this point in his career, it’s up to someone else to fill Black’s void.

Collins appears to be that guy.

“He’s more than [just a pass catcher],” Harbaugh said. “He can do a multitude of things. He’s a big, smooth athlete, strong, and he’s really been tracking the ball, not slowing down in his route or coming out of his break. He’s making catches that way, blocking well, doing a lot of good things.

“I have a lot of confidence in him, and a variety of other receivers, too. I thought Grant Perry made some real good plays, got separation. It was good to see Oliver Martin get out there and make a big play. Donovan caught several balls, so did the tight ends and the backs.

“I feel good there, and a receiver’s job is to gain space … gain separation and catch the football. I think our receivers are doing a good job with that.”

There’s room for improvement, of course, but that group didn’t drop any and showed signs of being a very good group. The next step is to find at least one who has the explosion to be an every down playmaker, and for the line to improve and give Patterson more time to throw.

To their credit, they were much better coming back for the ball and looking to keep plays alive when Patterson left the pocket.

They are ready to atone for an opening week loss, Harbaugh said.

“I feel like as a team we understand what we need to do,” he said. “We were back on the practice field yesterday, we’ll be back on it today. It hurts to lose, but the overall state of the team, the way I saw it, was we’re all being accountable to what we did or didn’t do in the game.

“There’s a strong desire to learn from it. I sense that from the entire team.”