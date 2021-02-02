Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh hired former Baltimore Ravens assistant Mike Macdonald as his new defensive coordinator to replace Don Brown. What kind of defense will he run?

We tackle that and more, including notes on PSU transfer Lance Dixon, first impressions and more here ...

Michigan Football ITF EXTRA: Macdonald Defense Of Choice, Lance Dixon, More

RELATED: Michigan’s Brian Jean-Mary Interviewing With Urban Meyer, Jaguars

RELATED: How Michigan Football Players Performed In The Senior Bowl