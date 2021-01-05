Michigan Football ITF EXTRA: The Latest On Harbaugh's Extension
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is back in Ann Arbor today ... yes, for several meetings. Here's the latest ...
ITF EXTRA: The Latest On Jim Harbaugh's Contract Extension
RELATED
RELATED: Monday Night Harbaugh & Assistant Coach Update
RELATED: Chris Balas On The Huge Show: Harbaugh, U-M Hoops & More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook