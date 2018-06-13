Quarterback Jeff George Jr. announced back in January that he would be transferring from Illinois as a graduate making him immediately eligible to play in 2018. The 6-3, 205-pounder gave a long explanation as to why transferring is the best decision for him and even tweeted a picture of his release letter.

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” - Jeremiah 29:11 pic.twitter.com/of61WXyUtK

The veteran quarterback then announced his plans to attend the University of Michigan via Twitter. The tweet was subtle but clear.

Michigan already has a pretty stacked quarterback room with another transfer in Shea Patterson and returners Brandon Peters and Dylan McCaffery. Freshman Joe Milton is also on campus and has been since January as an early enrollee. None of that seemed to matter to George as he thumbed through options before landing on U-M.

"I'm going to Michigan as long as my grad school application gets accepted," George said. "I saw it as the best opportunity for me and Coach Harbaugh is giving me the chance to compete, which is all I’m asking for. Also, Michigan is an unbelievable program with great history and I’m looking forward to contributing to that in any way possible."