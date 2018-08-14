Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don Brown have met the media in the last few days. We tackle their comments here in News & Views format.

Starting with Harbaugh:

NEWS:Michigan compliance is investigating the possibility that some U-M players illegally sold some of their exclusive shoes for profit. Harbaugh said he didn’t think any of his players would be suspended for it.

HARBAUGH:“I think the general public … reads these articles and they just assume it’s a pair of shoes, Michigan shoes, so it must be some player on the current roster. Remember, there were players on the roster last year in the number of 40 that have graduated from college … and coaches, too. We had two coaches that had size 14 shoes that aren’t there anymore.

“Hopefully, guys on the roster that have college eligibility understand the consequences, and I know that they’ve been briefed on them. Guys are pretty smart. If they aren’t and somebody did sell those shoes, it’s going to result in missed games.”

VIEWS:But even smart guys do stupid things from time to time. And Michigan is not like some of its rivals who do anything and everything to cover up the truth for the sake of protecting the golden geese — U-M compliance is transparent to a fault, and if there’s anything to report, it will be reported.