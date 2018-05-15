Former Michigan star receiver John Kolesar joined this week's "Attack Each day" podcast to discuss his playing days with Jim Harbaugh in the mid '80s, and reminisced about several memorable stories. We have the highlights below:

Jim Harbaugh:

“How many freshman receivers have made as big of an impact at Michigan as you [John Kolesar] did? Anthony Carter comes to mind. "You had several game-winning catches, though, like the Outback Bowl in Tampa against Alabama after I left. You had one against Notre Dame too. "That 77-yard post touchdown against Ohio State [in 1985] was one of the top two or three moments of my life, outside of my marriage and kids being born.”

Jim Harbaugh:

“Speed is so important. Dad recently asked if there was a sport where speed wasn't important, and golf was about the only sport we could come up with. "It's so crucial especially in football — you look at a guy like [junior linebacker] Devin Bush, and a big reason he’s so good is because he’s so fast.

John Kolesar:

“We played Florida State in Ann Arbor in 1986, and Deion Sanders — the fastest man in football for a while — was on that team. We turned him like a top a few times because he had no technique. He had recovery speed, though, so if that ball hung up in the air a little too long, he’d be able to get under it.”

Jim Harbaugh:

“Deion Sanders running the 40-[yard dash] is one of my favorite football stories of all time. "He ran the 40 one year at the combine in Indianapolis, and recorded a 4.2 or a 4.1. The legend goes that he got done running it, and then continued to run right out of the building."

Jack Harbaugh:

“Michigan was undefeated throughout the first seven or eight games of 1986, but John [Kolesar] then hurt his shoulder and the team never quite recovered. "I truly believe that injury cost Michigan perhaps one of the great seasons in the history of the program.”

John Kolesar:

“In high school, I scored a lot of touchdowns as a running back, and was always taught to give the ball straight to the ref and run back to the sideline. "Once I got to college, Bo [Schembechler] once asked my why I didn't celebrate more. I told him how I was taught not to, and how it's about the team, and not about me. "Bo came back and said, ‘Well you’ve got 10 other guys working their tails off to get you in the end zone, so start celebrating more!’”

