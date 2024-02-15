With the 2023 season complete and attention turning to the 2024 season and the NFL Draft, Pro Football Focus has released a Top 101 Players of 2023 list, and Michigan has the most players on the list with a total of nine. PFF College 101: The 101 best players in college football in 2023 Star players on both sides of the ball led Michigan to the National Championship. Let's take a look at where the Wolverines landed on the PFF list based on PFF grades and stats.

Advertisement

91. DT Kris Jenkins

PFF states; While Graham was a menace rushing the passer, Jenkins made his mark in the run game, posting an excellent 82.3 run-defense grade for the season.

90. C Drake Nugent

PFF states; Nugent ended the season as the most valuable center in college football, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric.

87. CB Josh Wallace

PFF states; The third of Michigan’s triumvirate of excellent cornerbacks, Wallace didn’t record an interception this season, but he also had only one game where he allowed more than 30 yards in coverage.

76. LB Michael Barrett

PFF states; His 84.3 grade was a top-10 mark among Power Five linebackers, while his 92.3 pass-rushing grade ranked second in the nation at his position.

72. CB Mike Sainristil

PFF states; His six interceptions were the second most among college football cornerbacks, and his 76.6 coverage grade at slot cornerback was a top-10 mark in the nation.

55. CB Will Johnson

PFF states; Johnson was excellent for the Wolverines, allowing just 17 catches and a 29.1 passer rating into his coverage across 12 games.

45. RB Blake Corum

PFF states; Corum wasn’t as efficient in 2023 as he was in 2022, but he still managed 1,245 rushing yards and an FBS-leading 27 rushing touchdowns.

37. QB JJ McCarthy

PFF states; His 90.8 overall grade ranked 10th in the country, and his 80% adjusted completion percentage placed fourth.

18. DT Mason Graham