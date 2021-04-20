Michigan Wolverines football has moved up in the class of 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris, who made his pledge to the Maize and Blue on Tuesday.

Morris chose the Wolverines over offers from Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and several other major programs. He is ranked as the No. 78 player in his class, the No. 3 prospect in the state of Illinois and eighth-best wide receiver in the country.

The strong relationships he has with Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and co-offensive coordinator and area recruiter Sherrone Moore won out. He also played high school ball with freshman early enrollee J.J. McCarthy, who helped the Wolverines out as well.

