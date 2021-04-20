Michigan Football Makes Big Move In 2022 National Recruiting Rankings
Michigan Wolverines football has moved up in the class of 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris, who made his pledge to the Maize and Blue on Tuesday.
Morris chose the Wolverines over offers from Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and several other major programs. He is ranked as the No. 78 player in his class, the No. 3 prospect in the state of Illinois and eighth-best wide receiver in the country.
The strong relationships he has with Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and co-offensive coordinator and area recruiter Sherrone Moore won out. He also played high school ball with freshman early enrollee J.J. McCarthy, who helped the Wolverines out as well.
Michigan ranked 22nd in Rivals.com's team recruiting rankings heading into the day, but were able to surge up to No. 16 with Morris now being added to the fold.
The Wolverines moved ahead of USC (22), Baylor (21), Oregon (20), Missouri (19), Oklahoma State (18) and Boston College (17). They are within striking distance of No. 15 Mississippi State, which has just one more point than the Wolverines.
Morris being ranked as a 5.9 four-star and the No. 78 player in the class gave Michigan 157 points, bringing its total up to 794 from its previous total of 637.
The seventh member of the Wolverines' 2022 class, Morris joins Grosse Point (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson, Germantown (Tenn.) High four-star defensive back Kody Jones, Monument (Colo.), Eastpointe (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent, Palmer Ridge three-star offensive lineman Connor Jones, River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive tackle Davonte Miles and Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee three-star tight end Marlin Klein.
Michigan is the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team in the national recruiting rankings, behind only Ohio State (1), Rutgers (7) and Penn State (8).
2022 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
1. Ohio State (1)
2. Rutgers (7)
3 Penn State (8)
4. Michigan (16)
5. Maryland (24)
6. Michigan State (t-31)
7. Minnesota (33)
8. Illinois (39)
9. Iowa (43)
10. Purdue (47)
11. Northwestern (55)
12. Nebraska (64)
13. Wisconsin (71)
14. Indiana (76)
