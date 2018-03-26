Michigan’s offensive line will be without a familiar face in 2018.

Mason Cole, who started all four years in his time at U-M on the offensive line, is expected to be a mid-round pick in April’s NFL Draft.

He participated in the NFL Scouting Combine and in Michigan’s Pro Day, which was held on Friday morning. He feels he performed well in front of scouts and has helped his draft stock throughout the process.

“I think overall everything was good,” Cole said. “I think I helped myself. They’re all great experiences. This process has been really good, but I’m definitely looking forward for it to be done.”

The training process leading up to the draft is a stressful one, which had Cole training at EXOS in San Diego, Calif. for a couple months before returning to Ann Arbor. Now that the combine and Pro Day are finished, Cole and the other Michigan draft hopefuls will meet with various teams for interviews and private workouts. He has several meetings lined up over the next month or so.

Cole says he wasn’t surprised with any wacky interview questions during interviews, but that he felt prepared for whatever came his way.

“Being here [at Michigan] helped tremendously in terms of football, what to expect and how an organization is run,” Cole said.

NFL teams see him as either a guard or center, potentially both. His flexibility position wise will be valuable for teams looking to add a backup who could someday turn into a starter.

“If I had the choice I would choose center, but I think I could do them all,” Cole said. “Wherever a team needs me to play.”

Michigan needed him at left tackle in 2017, which was not Cole’s natural position. However, he did what the team needed and did an admirable job.

Having the knowledge of what every position on the line is supposed to do will make Cole an asset to whatever team picks him — something Cole understands and is excited about.

“I think that was huge,” Cole said. “I give a lot of credit to the staff for making sure everyone knows all their stuff. Going forward, I think it’s big for guys preparing for the next level because it’s huge.”

Knowing so many former teammates that have gone through the draft process has also been helpful for Cole. He reached out to his friend and former teammate Graham Glasgow, who plays for the Detroit Lions, prior to the Senior Bowl for advice on that week and the combine.

“I think that was really helpful for me, having so many guys that have been through this last year and the years before,” Cole said. “Just to pick their brains about their experiences and what to expect.”

Glasgow told him each week would be a long one — which they were, Cole said — but that everything so far has been a great experience.

Cole grew up a Chicago Bears fan, but said that at this stage, with the process so real, he’s more worried about whatever team will pay the bills and not his childhood rooting interests.

While hanging out in Ann Arbor, Cole has gotten the opportunity to meet with and talk to new offensive line coach Ed Warinner. He thinks next year’s line can be special and that his meeting with Warinner was positive.

“He recruited me to Ohio State,” Cole said. “Just being here the past few weeks, he’s got the guys headed in the right direction, not that Coach Drevno didn’t, but he seems like he’s going to be helpful and I’m excited to see it.”