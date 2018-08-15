“It’s going well,” he said. “[Fifth-year senior] Brandon Watson, [juniors David Long and Lavert Hill] are doing really well, having a really good camp. [Sophomore] Ambry Thomas is working extremely hard. He’s right behind those guys. It’s a good crew.

The Wolverines have a veteran crew returning, but Zordich is looking for at least one more to round out the group.

Michigan assistant Mike Zordich is never one to sugarcoat — he’s brutally honest in interviews. So when he says his cornerbacks have been great as he did Wednesday, it’s reason for the fan base to celebrate.

“[Watson], David and Lavert, we’ve just got to keep them where they’re at, keep them at that high level they’re practicing at. Those guys are good. We’ve got those three then Ambry, then the young guys, the true freshmen. They’ve got a long way to go, for sure.”



But they’ve shown flashes. For now, Zordich said, he’s got the big three he can really trust in Watson, Long and Hill.

“They rotated all last year, and now they’ve got another year under their belt,” he said. “I’m really comfortable with those three, and want to get to that point with Ambry. He’s working towards that. He really is.”

One name absent from his assessment — sophomore Benjamin St. Juste.

“Bennie’s very talented, but he’s just got to learn to strain a little bit,” Zordich said. “He’s got a lot of talent in that body, though. An unbelievable amount of talent. He could be really good.”

But Zordich has plenty with which to work, staring with Hill. He laughed when he talked about the spring incident in which he called out his standout for not playing through injury, but they’re in a great place now.

“He’s awesome, man,” Zordich said. “From the spring and our little hiccup with each other, he’s great. Great in the classroom, doing a hell of a job in meetings, being a leader, and it’s good to see … it’s all good , and that’s where we want to keep it.”

Long has been somewhat overshadowed by Hill, despite posting the best pass efficiency rating in the country last year when targeted, according to ProFootballFocus.com. He’s not overlooked in Schembechler Hall, Zordich noted, adding that he and Hill are very similar talent-wise.

“He takes coaching. He studies, is a great note taker,” Zordich said. “He’s a professional. He’s a great kid, great person. I’m really excited for him. He just works at it.”

Thomas, meanwhile, is just about on the same level, but he’s got a bit of work to do.

“In his footwork, at the line of scrimmage … all the man that we play, we’re very particular about our technique, and that part of it he has gotten better Zordich said. “We’re really hard on them about their technique because we play so much man, we’ve got to be really good with the fundamentals. That’s where he’s getting better.

“He’s fast, straight line fast. Got some wheels. But the long ball, they’ve got a couple on him but only because of his technique at the top. He gets all turned around. If he just stays calm he’ll be in good shape, which he’s starting to learn to do, which is good to see.

A Talented Trio of Freshmen

The three corners, Gemon Green, Myles Sims and Vincent Gray, have a long way to go, “but they’ve got some talent,” Zordich said.

“Myles will do something and it’s ‘wow, look at that,” he said. “Vincent, Gemon … it would be hard for me to say [which will play] because all three are right there in level. Hopefully the next half of camp somebody steps up and separates himself, because it would be nice to be going into a season knowing we have five.”

Sims was an early enrollee and is “coming,” Zordich added.

“I’m a little surprised he wasn’t more ahead of the other guys this fall camp,” Zordich admitted. “He’s just young. He’s just got to take the next step, understand this is Michigan; there’s talent around him, and he’s got to answer that bell. He shows it, but he’s just got to be more consistent with it.”