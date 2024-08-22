PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Michigan football names captains for Team 145

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
On Thursday, Michigan football announced its captains for the 2024 season, which will feature the 145th team in the university's history. Selected by a player vote were Donovan Edwards, Makari Paige, Max Bredeson and Rod Moore.

According to the program, senior EDGE Josaiah Stewart and senior running back Kalel Mullings will be alternate captains.

Again, Michigan goes with all seniors to lead the team in 2024. Here's a brief profile on each captain.

Donovan Edwards

- Senior

- Running back

- Four-star recruit (59th nationally) out of West Bloomfield, Michigan

Edwards was the most expected captain on this year's squad. As one of the three cover athletes on EA SPORTS' College Football 25 video game, Edwards is one of the biggest names in college football and he has made a name for himself on account of his clutch performances in some of Michigan's biggest games.

In three seasons at Michigan, Edwards has rushed for 1,662 yards on 294 carries for 15 touchdowns. He also has caught 68 passes for 714 yards and three touchdowns.

Makari Paige

- Fifth-year senior

- Defensive back

- Four-star recruit (18th-ranked defensive back) out of West Bloomfield, Michigan

Paige was one of three players chosen to represent Michigan at Big Ten Media Days in July, so his presence as a captain isn't all that surprising, either. Like Edwards, Paige is a West Bloomfield high school product, where he was a two-time captain for the Lakers.

Having played 41 games for the Wolverines in his first four seasons, Paige is coming off an All-Big Ten honorable mention (coaches) season that he hopes to build off of in his last season in the Maize and Blue.

Paige has recorded 41 tackles in each of the last two seasons — a number that should be expected to increase as he takes over as the leader of the safety room.

Max Bredeson

- Senior

- Fullback/Tight end

- Unranked recruit out of Hartland, Wisconsin

Bredeson was the third player to represent the Wolverines in Indianapolis at Big Ten Media Days last month, signifying his leadership on the team. On Thursday, it became official when his teammates voted him captain of Team 145.

Primarily a fullback, Bredeson doesn't often earn the respect or get the attention he deserves, but that's what makes him a perfect captain for a Sherrone Moore-led football team. He is grit personified.

Last season, Bredeson caught two passes for 19 yards. During his three-year career in the Maize and Blue, he's hauled in seven balls for 97 yards.

Rod Moore

- Senior

- Defensive back

- Three-star recruit (53rd-ranked defensive back) out of Clayton, Ohio.

Although he's injured and will likely miss the majority of the season, Rod Moore was voted as a captain by his teammates. Moore has been one of the best safeties in recent Michigan football history, and he's best known for his game-clinching interception against Ohio State last November.

In his Michigan career, Moore has made 141 tackles, six interceptions and he has defended seven passes. Moore's presence on the field will be missed by the Wolverines in 2024, but he's clearly stepped up as a leader of the team despite his injury.

