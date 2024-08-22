On Thursday, Michigan football announced its captains for the 2024 season, which will feature the 145th team in the university's history. Selected by a player vote were Donovan Edwards, Makari Paige, Max Bredeson and Rod Moore. According to the program, senior EDGE Josaiah Stewart and senior running back Kalel Mullings will be alternate captains. Again, Michigan goes with all seniors to lead the team in 2024. Here's a brief profile on each captain.

Donovan Edwards

- Senior - Running back - Four-star recruit (59th nationally) out of West Bloomfield, Michigan Edwards was the most expected captain on this year's squad. As one of the three cover athletes on EA SPORTS' College Football 25 video game, Edwards is one of the biggest names in college football and he has made a name for himself on account of his clutch performances in some of Michigan's biggest games. In three seasons at Michigan, Edwards has rushed for 1,662 yards on 294 carries for 15 touchdowns. He also has caught 68 passes for 714 yards and three touchdowns.

Makari Paige

- Fifth-year senior - Defensive back - Four-star recruit (18th-ranked defensive back) out of West Bloomfield, Michigan Paige was one of three players chosen to represent Michigan at Big Ten Media Days in July, so his presence as a captain isn't all that surprising, either. Like Edwards, Paige is a West Bloomfield high school product, where he was a two-time captain for the Lakers. Having played 41 games for the Wolverines in his first four seasons, Paige is coming off an All-Big Ten honorable mention (coaches) season that he hopes to build off of in his last season in the Maize and Blue. Paige has recorded 41 tackles in each of the last two seasons — a number that should be expected to increase as he takes over as the leader of the safety room.

Max Bredeson

- Senior - Fullback/Tight end - Unranked recruit out of Hartland, Wisconsin Bredeson was the third player to represent the Wolverines in Indianapolis at Big Ten Media Days last month, signifying his leadership on the team. On Thursday, it became official when his teammates voted him captain of Team 145. Primarily a fullback, Bredeson doesn't often earn the respect or get the attention he deserves, but that's what makes him a perfect captain for a Sherrone Moore-led football team. He is grit personified. Last season, Bredeson caught two passes for 19 yards. During his three-year career in the Maize and Blue, he's hauled in seven balls for 97 yards.

Rod Moore