Michigan Football News And Views: Corners Coach Mike Zordich
Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich touched on a number of topics in addition to his group Wednesday. We tackle his comments in news and views format.
NEWS: Zordich called out Michigan junior cornerback Lavert Hill in spring, telling him he needed to be on the field and play through injury in order to improve.
ZORDICH: “It’s good. It’s all good, and that’s where we want to keep it.
“He’s good. He’s a really good football player, so he should answer the bell. The bell should be his. He’s that good, and I think that’s what you’re going to see this fall, as you did last fall. He’s good.”
VIEWS: And thus the reason for Zordich’s frustration. He knows how much better a team the Wolverines are with Hill on the field, and it’s his job to push him and his other corners.
