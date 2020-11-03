Michigan is 1-1 heading into a pivotal game with Indiana Saturday. Here are our weekly thoughts on Jim Harbaugh’s comments heading into a game with the Hoosiers.

NEWS: Michigan’s offensive line struggled mightily last Saturday, at nearly every position.

HARBAUGH: “I thought they played good. I really did. It’s a young, physical, smart offensive line. As far as who’s in and who’s playing, that will depend on the most healthy guys this week.”

VIEWS: With all due respect to Harbaugh and the guys on the field Saturday …

No. No, they really didn’t, and not by any measure, let alone the great Michigan line play of the past.

Watching film with former offensive linemen who stood out here and played at a high level, hearing talk of how they’d have been “replaced” if they made half the mistakes this group did whether they were first-year starters or not, it was clear something needs to change going forward.

We don’t doubt that the young linemen are going to be outstanding … in time. But veterans were missing simple twists last week, one lineman looked small and overmatched and another looked overwhelmed.

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh doesn't question energy in loss to MSU