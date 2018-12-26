Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Thoughts on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s comments from Atlanta, where the Wolverines are preparing for the Peach Bowl.

NEWS: The New York Jets are rumored to be interested in Harbaugh for their soon to be vacant head coaching position.

HARBAUGH: (To ESPN.com): “This is a choreographed message that comes up at this time every year before signing day. It's people spreading messages to further their own personal agenda. But I'm on record right here, right now: I'm not going anywhere. I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish."

VIEWS: That still hasn’t stopped the rumors, but we’ll say it again — Harbaugh’s not going anywhere. If you don’t believe us, consider this: Miami owner and Michigan alum and donor Stephen Ross told the Miami Herald recently he wouldn’t be pursuing Harbaugh, either.