Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh dished on his team’s spring performance Wednesday, identifying several standouts. We tackle his comments in News & Views format.

NEWS: New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is in the middle of installing the new ‘pro spread’ offense, and the Wolverines are picking it up quickly.

HARBAUGH: “All positive. He’s a tremendous teacher, brings a lot of energy to meetings and to the practice field. He’s coaching a lot of people on every play. I think that’s been a good theme for all our coaches. They’ve really been engaged, coaching really well.

“Our players are really picking it up. As it relates to the offense, we’re pretty far along after seven practices with a new system. That’s a credit to Josh and the staff.

VIEWS: At the same time, several starters have been sidelined, so they’re going to be a bit behind the curve. Most of them have been paying close attention in meetings, etc., so they can at least learn in the classroom, but it’s not the same as doing it physically.

Many believed Harbaugh didn’t have it in him to make such a radical change in his offense, but he made it clear he’s always been open to ideas. Success is the bottom line, and it’s been harder than expected to reach that championship level. This could help.