Spring football is officially over, and several players have made an impact. So has offensive coordinator Josh Gattis …

Gattis wasn’t a complete stranger to everyone in the room when he first arrived in Ann Arbor. Tight ends coach Sherrone Moore has known him for years, and the two have worked well together.

“I had a previous relationship with Josh,” Moore said. “When I was at Louisville I recruited against him at Vanderbilt, just kind of kept in touch the past six, seven years. I went back and was already going to do a study on [Alabama] anyway, went back and watched the whole season and was pretty impressed with stuff they did, all the sets. I loved it.”

“Big speed in space,” he added with a grin.

How will that work with the new offense? We tackle that in today’s News & Views.