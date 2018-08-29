Michigan assistant Pep Hamilton talked about a number of topics Wednesday. We tackle his comments in News & Views format …

NEWS: Sophomore wide receiver Nico Collins has had a great camp and should be one of the go-to guys in the receiving corps.

HAMILTON: “He’s a big guy that can sink his hips. For a big guy that has a long stride, long gait, he’s a guy that has enough quick twitch to be able to transition from routes, make the transition from deeper routes to shorter, comebacks and digs all the things we want our receivers to do.”

VIEWS: There have been rumblings that Collins might have been U-M’s best receiver in camp, even before sophomore Tarki Black went down with a foot injury. He’s big, has great hands and deceptive speed.