News: Sherrone Moore was hired by Jim Harbaugh this offseason to coach U-M's tight ends, after spending the past four years at Central Michigan.

Moore: “It was a very easy decision to come here. This is the top program in the country, in my eyes.

"The transition process has been great — we’re still moving, and my wife finally arrived here. She is actually in Napa Valley right now enjoying herself. We’re getting our house ready, and the boxes are still stacked up.

“Coach Harbaugh has been so fun to work with. He has a very intelligent football mind, and I've loved it. It’s been humbling, and I'm just trying to make my guys better every day.”

Views: Moore is only 32 years old, but appears to be a rising star in the coaching ranks.

He added the title of 'recruiting coordinator' to his resume last season at Central Michigan, and seems to be a hit with the players.

Having a coach who is as young as Moore is is often a huge positive in the eyes of players, simply because they can relate so well.

Moore also proved he is a heck of a coach at CMU, most notably in his mentoring of Tyler Conklin. He helped turn the tight end into a all-conference player in the MAC, and an eventual fifth-round NFL draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings this year.

It's exciting to think about what he'll be able to do with the likes of junior Sean McKeon and redshirt junior Zach Gentry.