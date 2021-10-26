Michigan Football News & Views: Why Is Harbaugh So High On Cade McNamara?

Michigan will play at Michigan State Saturday in the biggest game of the year. Head coach Jim Harbaugh will ask quarterback Cade McNamara to lead them into battle ... we talk about the 'why' in this week's news and views.

NEWS: Cade McNamara received a vote of confidence yet again from head coach Jim Harbaugh.

HARBAUGH: “He’s playing winning football, taking care of the football … average points per drive and others.”

VIEWS: It’s been good enough to get the Wolverines to 7-0, but there’s plenty of room for improvement in the vertical passing game. For whatever reason, McNamara looks tight in that area compared to the gunslinger we saw in Michigan’s game at Rutgers last year, when he led the Wolverines back from a 17-0 deficit for a triple-overtime win. Maybe it’s because frosh J.J. McCarthy is pushing him and he’s basically got a finger in the dam holding him off … whatever it is, he’s missing throws he’s proven he can make.

But that’s not to say he’s been ‘bad.’ He just hasn’t been good in the vertical passing game. Michigan ranks 22nd nationally in third down conversions (46.5 percent), ninth in offensive points per drive (3.42), and we can’t remember the last time McNamara wasn’t able to get the Wolverines a few first downs when backed up to avoid a punt from their own end zone.

RELATED

Harbaugh: "Playoff mindset at this point"

Michigan Football: Gattis – ‘I Can’t Imagine Doing It Any Other Way’