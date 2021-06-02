Satellite Camp Notebook: Mike Hart, Matt Weiss Featured At EMU

TheWolverine.com was in Ypsilanti, Mich., Tuesday night for Eastern Michigan University's satellite camp, which featured coaches from over 10 colleges, including the Michigan Wolverines.

Running backs coach Mike Hart and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss were on hand to dish out pointers to prospects, as well as evaluate the talent that was in attendance.

In addition to helping out the running backs, Hart connected with 2022 four-star defensive tackle Deone Walker, while Weiss hovered around as 2024 quarterback target CJ Carr was going through drills.

***CLICK HERE to read our notebook from the event.***