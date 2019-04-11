Fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan Jr. works in tandem with Michigan’s tight ends to block opposing defenders.

Nearing the end of spring practice, Runyan has liked what he has seen from the tight end unit that is trying to replace Zach Gentry, who left for the NFL.

“I’m really excited for that crew,” he said. “That’s one of the best units that’s on the offense.”

Among that group of tight ends is early enrollee freshman Erick All. All has impressed the coaches and his teammates with his physicality.

“Erick All, he’s going to have to put on some weight, but he’s not afraid to compete,” Runyan said. “He’s out there throwing his body around, throwing shoulders into people. I love watching him play. He’s going to be a special player here.”

Senior tight end Nick Eubanks should have a larger role in his final season with the Wolverines. While he played in 13 games last season, he only tallied eight receptions.

While he will likely catch more passes this fall, it’s in another area where Runyan thinks he’s improved.

“Eubanks is really coming into his own as a blocker,” Runyan said. “That’s really something that we need with him and Sean and our tight end sets. That’s going to be really special down the road."

Inexperienced Defensive Line Impressing

For years, Runyan battled with a stable of defensive lineman every day in practice. Most of the lineman are gone, but the young players at the position have shown him a lot during the spring.

“Me being here the whole time, I’m used to going against Chase and Mone and Rashan all the time,” he said. “Bringing in new faces like Kwity, Aidan, Carlo has been here pretty much as long as me. Mazi [Smith] has been doing well as well. They’re going to do well.”

With all the new faces along the defensive line, the group also has a new leader this season. Coming from Arizona State, new defensive line coach Shaun Nua is bringing energy to the defensive line.

“Coach Nua is doing a good job,” Runyan said. “Me looking back, I can hear him screaming and him laughing and I can tell the d-line are really enjoying him. That energy and passion is what you really need from a defensive line.”

Runyan specifically thinks that sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is going to have a big second season. In 13 games last season, he accumulated 15 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

“Aidan is getting huge,” Runyan said. “He’s really strong. He’s someone that I’m really excited to see play after having a full year of training and conditioning.”

In addition to Hutchinson, senior Josh Uche continues to cause havoc.

“[Uche] is really a pure pass rusher and causes fits for us a lot at tackle,” Runyan said. “He’s gotten me a few times. I just look at it, he’s getting me better, I’m getting him better.”

For tight end coach Sherrone Moore, Uche is also creating issues for his tight ends. Another Wolverine that is hard to block for his tight ends is senior linebacker Khaleke Hudson.

“He’s always harassing us, holding and grabbing us, like we always say,” Moore said. “He’s such a physical, fast player.”